Photo : YONHAP News

The 2020 Korea Kimchi Festival kicks off Friday for a three-day run.The festival is designed to promote the Korean vegetable dish kimchi and gimjang, the tradition of making kimchi to last through the winter.On a special broadcast Friday, KBS will visit gimjang sites along with a panel of experts to showcase the essence of Korea's kimchi-making culture. Renowned chefs will also come on the show to demonstrate new kimchi-themed cuisine that can capture global taste buds.In another special broadcast on Sunday, six countries will be connected live to show viewers kimchi festivals that are taking place around the world.In the U.S., Korean packed lunches will be delivered to medics volunteering at COVID-19 sites in California while kimchi-related talk shows and competitions are in store in Australia, Russia, Vietnam and the U.K.At the same time in a studio in Seoul, Korean pop groups and trot singers will take the stage to perform.The special 90-minute broadcast will air live on KBS World's YouTube channel twice Sunday at 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. The program will also be broadcast on KBS 1TV on December 1.