Bill Allowing K-Pop Stars to Delay Military Duty Passes Parliamentary Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

A bill that would allow global K-pop artists like BTS to delay their mandatory military service has passed a parliamentary committee.On Friday, the National Assembly's defense committee approved the revisions to the relevant law that permits those who have made achievements in the area of pop culture and contributed to raising the nation's status to delay their military service.In September, ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jeon Yong-gi submitted the bill, saying it would be illogical not to allow a delay for BTS' military duty as it would not only strip them of opportunities but prevent the nation from enhancing its global image.Speaking to KBS, Jeon said should the bill be approved at the Assembly's plenary session, BTS is expected to delay their mandatory service until they turn 30.The defense committee also passed a bill to extend the deployment period of the Cheonghae anti-piracy unit in the Gulf of Aden and the Akh unit in the United Arab Emirates(UAE) by a year until late 2021.