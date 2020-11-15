Menu Content

UNICEF Sets $22 Million for N. Korea Aid Next Year

Write: 2020-11-20 15:48:23Update: 2020-11-20 15:55:32

Photo : YONHAP News

Radio Free Asia reported that the United Nations Children's Fund, or UNICEF, has earmarked 22-point-seven million dollars in North Korean aid for next year.

UNICEF issued a report Wednesday titled 2021 Humanitarian Action for Children and said it will support seven-point-two million North Korean adults and one-point-six million North Korean children next year.

The budget is similar to this year's amount of 22-point-five million dollars.

The 2021 budget breaks down to nine million dollars going towards improving nutrition, six-point-five million to public health and about seven million on safe drinking water.

Public health projects in particular include provision of personal protective equipment and essential medicine as well as diarrhea treatment for children and women. 

UNICEF will also provide North Korea with emergency preparedness and response related to natural disasters and COVID-19.
