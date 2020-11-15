China's Top Diplomat to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will make a three-day visit to South Korea starting next Wednesday, over a year since his last in December 2019.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Friday that Beijing's top diplomat will make an official visit at the invitation of Minister Kang Kyung-wha and hold the first face-to-face foreign ministerial talks between the two countries since the outbreak of COVID-19.The Foreign Ministry said the two officials will discuss cooperation in COVID-19 response and senior-level exchanges. They may also address Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Seoul which could take place within this year.The talks could also include Joe Biden's win in the U.S. presidential election and North Korea's ruling party congress scheduled for January.Wang will also reportedly visit the presidential office and National Assembly, though before he arrives, he will hold talks in Japan with Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.He was initially set to visit Seoul last month but readjusted the schedule after U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo postponed his trip to South Korea.