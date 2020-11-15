Appellate Court Finds Seizure of Ex-Pres. Chun's Home Illegal

Photo : YONHAP News

A Seoul appellate court has ordered the prosecution to revoke the seizure of the Seoul residence of former President Chun Doo-hwan that was put up for public sale to collect outstanding fines for his insurrection and bribery convictions.On Friday, the Seoul High Court partially recognized Chun's appeal against the prosecution's asset seizure, saying there is a lack of evidence that the ex-dictator's residence in Seoul's Seodaemun district and its garden were acquired illegally.The court said the main building and the garden possessed by Chun's wife and secretary, respectively, were acquired before Chun came to power in 1980.The seizure of a separate building on the premise belonging to Chun's third daughter-in-law, however, was maintained as it was confirmed to have been acquired through slush funds.The prosecution said it plans to appeal the ruling and seek all possible means to execute the seizure.