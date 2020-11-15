'Daily COVID-19 Cases in S. Korea May Grow to 1,000 as Early as Next Week'

Photo : YONHAP News

Organizations of health experts in South Korea have warned that the country could see nearly a thousand new daily COVID-19 cases in one or two weeks unless social distancing rules are strengthened further as soon as possible.In a joint statement released on Friday, the Korean Society of Infectious Diseases, the Korean Society for Preventive Medicine and several other associations of medical experts based their warning on growing risks of a surge in COVID-19 infections helped by weather conditions such as dry air and low temperatures.Also pointing to the current reproduction number of more than one-point-five, which refers to how many people one confirmed patient can infect, medical experts called for swift and efficient quarantine measures, including heightening distancing guidelines.The organizations also warned of the new wave’s growing impact on high-risk groups, adding resources needed to treat them are being quickly depleted. For instance, hospital beds for COVID-19 patients with serious conditions will run out in one or two weeks, they said.