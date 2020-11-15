Moon Proposes APEC Strengthen Multilateral Trade, Exchanges Despite Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in proposed to fellow Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) leaders that they actively discuss measures to encourage the movement of essential personnel despite the COVID-19outbreak and strengthen the multilateral trade system.Attending a virtual summit with the APEC countries held on Friday night Korea time, Moon made three proposals for further development of the regional cooperation bloc, including strengthening multilateral trade systems and continued exchanges.He also emphasized the need for inclusive cooperation that will prevent the pandemic-induced crisis from worsening inequality and introduced Seoul’s related efforts, including the adoption of the Korean New Deal based on job security and creating a social safety net as a new national development strategy.The South Korean leader also introduced his country's experiences regarding 100 million dollars in humanitarian assistance and efforts to share quarantine know-how and products with the world.Moon also suggested the regional bloc explore a balanced integration between the digital economy and green economy.