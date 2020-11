Photo : YONHAP News

Exams to recruit middle and high school teachers took place as scheduled on Saturday nationwide even as a cluster of COVID-19 infections has been reported at a major cram school in Seoul's Noryangjin area.The Education Ministry said the tests to recruit public school faculty members for the 2021 academic year would go on as planned.About 60-thousand people applied for the test, to take place at 110 test sites across the country, under strict guidelines to prevent further infections.Confirmed COVID-19 patients were not allowed to sit for the exam, but those subject to virus tests or in self-quarantine were able to take the exam at separate locations with ambulances on standby for contingency situations.