The spread of COVID-19 in Seoul is accelerating with new cluster infections of all sizes.Seoul added 156 new cases throughout Friday including two imported cases, breaking the previous record of 154 from August 26, when the city saw the number of patients rise after the cluster outbreak linked to the Sarang Jeil Church and anti-government rallies in downtown Seoul.With the latest tally, the cumulative number of coronavirus patients in Seoul reached seven-thousand-392. Seoul's numbers exceeded that of Daegu on Thursday, which had been home to a mass outbreak earlier in the year.All 25 districts within the city recorded new infections.