USFK to Restrict Travel Within Metro Area

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Forces Korea has announced restrictions to movements within the greater metro area in consideration of the spike in COVID-19 cases.In a post on its website, the USFK said that due to the increased number of confirmed cases within South Korea and out of an abundance of caution, it has declared that all travel to or within Area II is off-limits for the next 14 days, effective from 6 p.m. Saturday.Area II refers to the wider capital region including Seoul, Incheon and Seongnam.Exceptions are allowed for those who reside within Area II or for individuals conducting official and necessary duties.The USFK also announced that off-base saunas, bathhouses, gyms, fitness facilities and internet cafes are off-limits to all USFK-affiliated individuals for 30 days effective 6 p.m. Saturday.It also reminded personnel to adhere to all of USFK's core tenets as well as Health Protection Condition Levels and South Korea's government and local directives, adding that they must protect the force to protect the mission.