Moon Stresses Global Solidarity on Pandemic Response in G20 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in participated in a virtual conference of the Group of 20 summit on Saturday and emphasized the importance of global cooperation to overcome the economic and health crisis amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Speaking at the Day One session of the two-day summit, the president also stressed the need for the development and equitable distribution of vaccines and treatments in order to bring a complete end to the coronavirus outbreak.Moon appreciated related efforts and roles by the World Health Organization and the International Vaccine Institute and pledged Seoul's cooperation on the supply of vaccines for developing countries.In the conference chaired by Saudi Arabia, the president pointed out that uncertainties facing the global economy are still running high and stressed the importance for solidarity and cooperation of the international community.He also welcomed an agreement by the leaders to seek ways to facilitate cross-border movement for essential personnel such as businesspeople.