Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min became the Premier League's top scorer on Saturday after scoring a goal against Manchester City.In the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Son scored an opener in the 5th minute, helping his team win 2-0 and climb to the top of the Premier League.It marks his eleventh goal in all competitions this season and the ninth goal in the league.Son is now the league's top scorer, beating Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, who have scored eight goals so far.