Bottom 20% Households of S. Korea See Deficit in Q3

Government data show that more than half of the households in the lowest income bracket ran a deficit in the third quarter due to a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.According to data by Statistics Korea on Sunday, 50-point-nine percent of the bottom 20 percent of households spent more than they earned during the July-September period. It is the first time the ratio for the third quarter topped 50 percent since 2013.The bottom 20 percent of households earned one-point-637 million won a month during the cited period, down one-point-one percent from a year earlier.Their monthly earned income, which takes up 65 percent of their total income, plunged by ten-point-seven percent on-year to 553-thousand won on average.Their business income, which accounts for 19 percent of their total income, also slipped eight-point-one percent on-year to 276-thousand won.The earned income and business income of the bottom 20 percent both declined around ten percent due to reduced consumption after the second wave of the coronavirus in mid-August.