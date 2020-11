Photo : YONHAP News

Members of the South Korean men's national football team recently infected with the novel coronavirus in Austria will return home on Thursday on a chartered flight.The Korea Football Association (KFA) said on Sunday that the Asiana Airlines flight will head to Vienna at noon Tuesday and arrive back with 15 members of the team at 6:05 a.m. Thursday.The KFA said the passengers include four players and three staff members who tested positive for the virus while in Austria for friendly matches against Mexico and Qatar earlier this month.Eight other staff members who came in close contact with the infected while looking after them in Austria will also board the flight.Those eight have tested negative, and will wear protective suits, masks and gloves on the plane.