Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean golfer Kim Sei-young captured her second victory of the season with a win at the inaugural Pelican Women's Championship.Kim finished at 14-under 266 and won the title at Pelican Golf Club in Florida on Sunday, beating Ally McDonald of the United States by three strokes.Kim, ranked No. 2 in the world, picked up 225-thousand U.S. dollars in prize money and climbed to the top of the money list.She also leads the Player of the Year points race with 106. Fellow Korean player Park In-bee, who had been at the top with 90 points, didn't play at the Pelican Women's Championship.Kim captured her maiden major title last month at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Sunday's win marks the 12th of her career.