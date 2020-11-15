Menu Content

Economy

Write: 2020-11-23 10:08:19Update: 2020-11-23 10:37:52

S. Korea's Exports Rise 11% in First 20 Days of November

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's exports rose more than ten percent on-year in the first 20 days of November, raising hopes for economic recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to tentative data from the Korea Customs Service on Monday, the nation's outbound shipments stood at 31-point-three billion U.S. dollars in the cited period, up eleven-point-one percent from a year earlier.

Compared to the same period last year, working days were up by point-five this year. Given the rise, the daily average exports grew seven-point-six percent. 
  
Shipments of semiconductors and autos rose nearly 22 percent and 12 percent, respectively, while exports of petroleum products plunged 48-point-two percent. 

Shipments to China and the United States grew seven-point-two percent and 15-point-four percent, respectively, while exports to Japan slipped seven-point-two percent.
