China to Send Foreign Minister to S. Korea, Japan ahead of US Leadership Change

Photo : YONHAP News

China is set to send its foreign minister to the two major allies of the United States in the region this week as part of its diplomacy in preparation for the incoming Joe Biden administration.According to diplomatic sources in Beijing on Monday, China's State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will arrive in Japan on Tuesday for talks with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi.Wang will then fly over to South Korea on Thursday, where he will meet a number of officials, including Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha.The Chinese foreign minister is expected to discuss President Xi Jinping's visits to the neighboring countries and ways to enhance cooperation in East Asia.The visits, which come despite a global resurgence of COVID-19, are part of an apparent attempt to highlight the need for mutual cooperation as the Biden administration is set to strengthen alliances in the region to keep Beijing in check.Following the signing of the 15-member Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership(RCEP), China is seeking to replace the U.S. as a global leader through the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership(CPTTP).