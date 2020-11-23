Seoul City Declares Citywide Strengthened Social Distancing until End of Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A day after the central government decided to heighten social distancing in the capital area to Level Two, the city government went further to declare an emergency halt to many social activities of its near ten-million population, effective until the end of the year.Choi You Sun reports.Report: Acting Seoul Mayor Seo Jung-hyup on Monday declared a citywide emergency strengthening of quarantine rules from Tuesday until the end of this year amid a resurgence of COVID-19.[Sound bite: Seoul Metropolitan Government Acting Mayor Seo Jung-hyup (Korean/English Translation)]"Seoul City will gravely consider the current situation as the biggest COVID-19 crisis and strongly respond with detailed quarantine rules. On top of raising social distancing to Level Two in line with the central government, the city will issue an emergency suspension from Tuesday until the end of this year to enforce strict quarantine at ten types of facilities. We will analyze quarantine-hampering factors at such facilities and introduce customized quarantine rules to reduce the degree of infection risk."On Monday, authorities in South Korea said 271 additional people tested positive in the past 24-hour period. In Seoul alone, the daily surge stayed over 100 for the fifth straight day.Religious facilities are strongly recommended to hold all services online, and "high-risk" workplaces like call centers are asked to have half of their employees work from home.Visits to nursing and daycare facilities will be banned, while coffee shops and restaurants will be advised to maintain distancing, on top of having to shut down or allow only take-out and delivery past 9:00 p.m. under Level Two distancing.The acting mayor also announced measures to prohibit street rallies involving more than ten people and to reduce public transportation volume.[Sound bite: Seoul Metropolitan Government Acting Mayor Seo Jung-hyup (Korean/English Translation)]"Seoul City plans to reduce public transportation operations to minimize the movement of people at the end of the year and during nighttime. After thoroughly informing the public, operations of city buses and subways past 10:00 p.m. will be reduced by 20 percent starting Tuesday and Friday, respectively. Should the emergency situation continue, we will move up the operation of the last train from 12:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m."Health Minister Park Neung-hoo said on Sunday that deciding to further heighten quarantine after just three days is a proactive step to curb the virus' spread before the annual College Scholastic Ability Test on December 3.Under Level Two, "high-risk" facilities, such as clubs and bars will be forced to temporarily shut down, while both public and private events will either have to restrict entry to 100 people or one person per four square meters in area.Only ten percent of stadium seats will be open for fans of professional sports and schools will have to maintain student density at a maximum two-thirds.Choi You Sun, KBS World Radio News.