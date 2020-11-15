Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Inter-Korea

Unification Minister: New Inter-Korean Ties Will Begin with Reopening of Liaison Office

Write: 2020-11-23 14:21:07Update: 2020-11-23 16:19:57

Unification Minister: New Inter-Korean Ties Will Begin with Reopening of Liaison Office

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young says new inter-Korean relations will begin with the reopening of the joint liaison office.

Lee made the remark at the National Assembly on Monday during a debate on ways to resume inter-Korean communication and consultative bodies. He added that the restoration of permanent communication lines between the two Koreas will signal the beginning of peaceful times. 

The minister denounced the North’s explosive demolition of the joint liaison office in the border town of Gaeseong in June, saying the move was irresponsible. 

He said such an act by the North went against the South Korean people’s hopes and desire to pursue peace. 

Lee was quick to add, however, that steps must again be taken to make inter-Korean relations into a future of peace and prosperity even if they may face hardship. 

He said though it won’t be easy, there is a need to rebuild the joint liaison office for the sake of greater peace.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >