Photo : YONHAP News

Various events will be held starting later this month to celebrate the 200th anniversary of the birth of South Korea’s first Catholic priest, Andrew Kim Tae-gonThe Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea announced on Monday that it will declare the period from this Sunday to November 27 of next year a jubilee in honor of the 200th anniversary of Kim’s birth.In the Catholic Church, a jubilee year is marked every 50th year or 100th year to celebrate an important occasion.On the first day of the jubilee, an opening mass will be held at Myeongdong Cathedral. The mass will be jointly presided over by Seoul Archbishop Andrew Yeom Soo-Jung, Apostolic Nuncio to South Korea Alfred Xuereb and the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Korea.