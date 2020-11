Photo : KBS News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday nominated former Democratic Party lawmaker, Kang Chang-il, to be South Korea’s ambassador to Japan.Born on Jeju Island, Kang got his master’s degree and doctorate at the University of Tokyo after graduating from Seoul National University. He went on to serve as a guest professor at the University of Tokyo.He served as a four-term lawmaker, representing Jeju, up until the 20th National Assembly.During his years in parliament, Kang served as vice president then later president of the Korea-Japan Parliamentarians’ Union. Currently, he’s the union’s honorary president.With the nomination, Moon apparently is intent on actively improving strained Seoul-Tokyo ties. The nomination comes a year-and-a-half after Nam Gwang-pyo was appointed to the post of ambassador.