Minister Vows to Defend Peace Marking Yeonpyeong Island Attack Anniversary

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook vowed to safeguard peace and prosperity on the Korean Peninsula with strength, marking the tenth anniversary of North Korea's deadly artillery attack on a South Korean border island.At a ceremony held at the Daejeon National Cemetery on Monday, Suh said the nation will establish a strong defense posture and protect peace and prosperity, in order to ensure that such a painful incident will not happen again.The minister then commemorated the two members of the Marine Corps who lost their lives while defending Yeonpyeong Island from the attack.Meanwhile, the parents of the fallen heroes were named Honorary Marines which means that they will be invited to major events held by the Marine Corps.The shelling of the island on November 23, 2010, which killed two Marines and two civilians, marked the North's first attack on South Korean territory since the Korean War.