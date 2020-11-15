Menu Content

Biden Expected to Name Longtime Adviser as Secretary of State

Write: 2020-11-23 15:59:40Update: 2020-11-23 16:30:25

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden reportedly intends to name his longtime adviser Antony Blinken as secretary of state.

Various U.S. media outlets, including Bloomberg, also reported on Sunday that Jake Sullivan, a former aide to Hillary Clinton, is likely to be named the new national security adviser, while Linda Thomas-Greenfield will be ambassador to the United Nations.

Incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain said the president-elect would be making his initial cabinet announcements on Tuesday, without specifying which positions would be filled first.

After serving as Biden's national security adviser when he was vice president, Blinken was promoted to deputy secretary of state under President Barack Obama.

Assessing that Blinken reflects Biden's priority over alliances, Bloomberg said Blinken is expected to lead Washington's efforts to rejoin international agreements like the Paris climate accord and Iran nuclear deal.

In 2017, Blinken wrote a contributing article for The New York Times(NYT), calling for the international community to continuously and extensively pressure North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons.

The former deputy secretary of state dismissed the idea of military action, citing difficulties in detecting the North's clandestine facilities and mass casualties should the regime retaliate.
