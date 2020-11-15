National Council on Climate Issues Policy Proposals

Photo : YONHAP News

A state body launched last year to tackle the issue of fine dust has laid out mid- to long-term policy proposals including gradually making gasoline and diesel prices the same.The National Council on Climate and Air Quality, a state organ under the presidential office, held a news conference on Monday and announced the proposals which were devised following a year of forums and debates and opinions gathered from all walks of life.The suggested measures underline the need for bold innovation to resolve air quality and climate crisis issues, and include action plans for 29 tasks in three major areas - sustainable development, becoming carbon neutral by 2050 and transitioning into a green economy and society.For one, the council has set the goal of reducing fine dust levels to 15 micrograms per cubic meter by the year 2030. It also proposes matching the price level of gasoline and diesel through tax adjustments in order to suppress demand for diesel vehicles.The council also suggests completely ending coal development by 2045 to establish an energy production system centered on renewable sources, and also reflecting environmental costs in electricity bills. It also calls for a Northeast Asian treaty on climate change response.