Top Office Positively Assesses Recent Summits Attended by Moon

Write: 2020-11-23 16:58:50Update: 2020-11-23 18:33:34

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said Monday that South Korea has enhanced its global profile through recent summits President Moon Jae-in has attended.

Moon took part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation(APEC) summit last Friday and the Group of 20 summit this weekend, which were both held virtually and focused on the pandemic.

Assessing the meetings in a press release, the presidential office said the APEC and G-20 summits served to reaffirm the unity and solidarity of the global community.

It said South Korea has sharpened its global standing as an example of achieving results in both quarantine and the economy.

The top office also stressed that President Moon's proposal to facilitate cross-border movement of essential personnel was reflected in both summit declarations.

It added that Moon's introduction of the Korean New Deal initiative also led to confirming its potential as a leading model for the international community as well.
