KOSPI Hits All-Time High at over 2,600

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: South Korea’s leading stock index closed at an all-time high on Monday amid growing expectations of an economic recovery buoyed partly by extremely-promising COVID-19 vaccine trial results.Foreign investors led the rally, snapping up domestic shares for the 13th consecutive day.Moon Gwang-lip has more.Report:South Korea's benchmark stock index has hit an all-time high.The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 49-point-09 points, or one-point-92 percent, on Monday, ending the day at two-thousand-602-point-59.The previous all-time KOSPI high was set on January 29, 2018, when it ended at two-thousand-598-point-19 points.Earlier on Monday, the KOSPI reached two-thousand-604-point-92 points, marking the highest intra-day level in nearly 34 months after reaching two-thousand-607-point-10 points on January 29, 2018.Foreigners were net buyers of KOSPI-listed stocks for the 13th consecutive day with the buying spree attributed to growing expectations over COVID-19 vaccines, as well as eased uncertainties surrounding the U.S. presidential election.On Monday, foreigners net purchased 988-point-five billion won worth of Korean stocks, the most since they net purchased one-point-14 trillion won on November 5th.Improving earnings performances displayed by South Korean companies, as well as a recovery in macroeconomic data, including exports, are also believed to have contributed to the rally.On the back of foreign buying, the KOSPI climbed for the fourth consecutive day.Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining three-point-11 points, or zero-point-three-six percent, to close at 873-point-29.On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-110-point-four won.Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.