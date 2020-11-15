KOSPI Hits All-Time High at over 2,600

Anchor: South Korea’s leading stock index closed at an all-time high on Monday amid growing expectations of an economic recovery buoyed partly by extremely-promising COVID-19 vaccine trial results.
Foreign investors led the rally, snapping up domestic shares for the 13th consecutive day.
Moon Gwang-lip has more.
Report:
South Korea's benchmark stock index has hit an all-time high.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) gained 49-point-09 points, or one-point-92 percent, on Monday, ending the day at two-thousand-602-point-59.
The previous all-time KOSPI high was set on January 29, 2018, when it ended at two-thousand-598-point-19 points.
Earlier on Monday, the KOSPI reached two-thousand-604-point-92 points, marking the highest intra-day level in nearly 34 months after reaching two-thousand-607-point-10 points on January 29, 2018.
Foreigners were net buyers of KOSPI-listed stocks for the 13th consecutive day with the buying spree attributed to growing expectations over COVID-19 vaccines, as well as eased uncertainties surrounding the U.S. presidential election.
On Monday, foreigners net purchased 988-point-five billion won worth of Korean stocks, the most since they net purchased one-point-14 trillion won on November 5th.
Improving earnings performances displayed by South Korean companies, as well as a recovery in macroeconomic data, including exports, are also believed to have contributed to the rally.
On the back of foreign buying, the KOSPI climbed for the fourth consecutive day.
Meanwhile, the tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining three-point-11 points, or zero-point-three-six percent, to close at 873-point-29.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened three-point-nine won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-110-point-four won.
Moon Gwang-lip, KBS World Radio News.