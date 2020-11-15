Assembly Speaker Urges Parties to Reconvene CIO Recommendation Committee

Photo : YONHAP News

National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug has called on rival parties to hold another meeting of a committee tasked with recommending candidates to head a new anti-corruption agency.Park made the request in a meeting with the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and main opposition People Power Party(PPP) on Monday.The speaker intervened after the panel failed to finalize the selections due to partisan disagreements during its third meeting last Thursday.The committee is required to recommend two candidates to head the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO), but no candidate has so far secured the required endorsements from six of the seven panel members, which includes two representing the PPP.The DP, which wants to launch the agency within this year, accepted the speaker’s request, but DP Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon ensured his party will simultaneously review revisions to related laws to facilitate the swift launch of the agency in case the conservative party continues to refuse to cooperate.