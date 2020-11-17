S. Korea Enforces Level 2 Social Distancing for Greater Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has started enforcing tougher social distancing regulations for the greater Seoul area and the southeastern region amid a spike in COVID-19 cases.The government said Level Two distancing, the third-highest in the country's five-tier COVID alert system, will be applied to the nation's capital area while the Jeolla provinces will be under Level One-point-Five distancing for the next two weeks starting Tuesday.Under Level Two, high-risk facilities, including nightclubs and bars, have to suspend their business. Restaurants are allowed to serve food until 9 p.m., with only takeout and delivery available afterward.Indoor dining is not allowed in cafes throughout the day, with only takeout and delivery services available. Indoor sports facilities are required to halt their operations after 9 p.m.The attendance cap in the greater Seoul area is placed at one-third of students in kindergartens, primary schools and middle schools while the cap is placed at two-thirds of students in high schools.