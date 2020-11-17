Biden Names Anthony Blinken as Secretary of State

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden nominated his first secretary of state and national security adviser on Monday.In a pre-inauguration nomination of top security officials, Biden tapped former Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken to be his first secretary of state.Jake Sullivan, a senior policy adviser to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was named the new national security adviser, while Alejandro Mayorkas, former deputy secretary of homeland security, was named the new head of the Department of Homeland Security.Biden's transition team made the announcement on its homepage.Blinken and Sullivan are known to be key advisers for Biden's foreign policies, playing roles in establishing an approach calling for the U.S. to restore relations with allies.The two reportedly share Biden's solutions and ideas about nuclear talks with North Korea that include a phased approach and sanctions to bring the North back to the dialogue table.