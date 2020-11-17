N. Korea-China Trade Volume Plunges in October amid Pandemic

Photo : YONHAP News

Data showed that North Korea's trade with China has decreased dramatically in October amid the COVID-19 pandemic.According to China's General Administration of Customs on Monday, trade volume between the two nations came to one-point-66 million U.S. dollars in October. It only accounts for seven-point-nine percent of last month's trade volume.The figure also represents a mere point-eight percent of the comparable figure for October last year, before the outbreak of the pandemic.The trade volume between the two communist countries fell to 18-point-six million dollars in March and recovered to 96-point-eight million dollars in June.The figure, however, fell back to about 20 million dollars in September and slipped below two million in October.North Korea closed its borders in late January when the coronavirus began to spread in China and has enforced strict quarantine measures to prevent the spread inside its borders.