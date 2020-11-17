PM Chung Calls for All-Out Quarantine Efforts ahead of CSAT Exam

Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun ordered the Cabinet to mobilize all-out efforts in COVID-19 quarantine ahead of the College Scholastic Ability Test(CSAT) on December 3.At a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Chung said proceeding with the annual exam safely through public cooperation will be the touchstone for overcoming the crisis.Referring to how students preparing for university admissions this year endured difficulties due to the pandemic, the prime minister said it is the nation's duty to support their efforts by providing a safe environment.In a message to those in public service, Chung warned that the government will gravely hold anyone who violates quarantine regulations accountable.The prime minister urged the public sector to encourage employees to work from home and to avoid face-to-face gatherings.