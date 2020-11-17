PPP Pushing to Include 3rd COVID-19 Payout in Next Year's Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) will push to include a third COVID-19 relief payout worth three-point-six trillion won in next year's budget plan.PPP policy chief Rep. Lee Jong-bae said on Tuesday that the relief program will target taxi drivers, businesses and households hit hard by the pandemic.Lee also vowed to slash the budget earmarked for what he called the administration's "wasteful" and "promotional" projects and increase money to be spent toward assisting the public in overcoming the COVID-19 crisis.The policy chief said the increased budget would be spent to offer a 200-thousand-won child care payment, a nationwide COVID-19 vaccination program and to build five hospitals specializing in infectious diseases.Earlier, the government drew up a record 555-point-eight-trillion-won budget for 2021, an eight-point-five percent jump from this year. The legal deadline for the National Assembly to pass the budget bill is December 2.