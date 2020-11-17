DP Dismisses Calls to Include 3rd COVID-19 Relief in Next Year's Budget

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) dismissed calls from the opposition to include a third round of COVID-19 relief payouts in next year's budget citing the approaching deadline to approve the budget plan.On a local radio program on Tuesday, DP chief deputy floor leader Kim Young-jin said while his party sees the need to help the nation overcome the crisis through relief payouts, it would be irrational to decide on this over the next week.The legal deadline for the National Assembly to approve the budget bill is December 2. Stressing that the payouts would require public consensus, Kim said discussions could take place soon after the budget bill is passed.The DP also suspects the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) is calling for the relief payments in a bid to slash the government's budget set aside for the Korean New Deal initiative.A party official said a portion of the budget has already been earmarked to provide various support in preparation for the post-coronavirus era, adding the relief payouts could be made through this year's extra budget.