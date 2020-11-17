Menu Content

Police Call for Caution as Eased Regulations on E-Scooters Set to Take Effect

Write: 2020-11-24 14:52:13Update: 2020-11-24 15:48:43

Photo : YONHAP News

Police in South Korea called for public caution regarding e-scooters, as eased regulations on the use of the mobility device are set to take effect on December 10.

The Korean National Police Agency on Tuesday urged users of e-scooters and other personal mobility(PM) devices to wear protective gear, use cycling paths as much as possible, and switch on the vehicle light at night.

Starting December 10, e-scooter riders who inflict an injury on a pedestrian will face a maximum five-year prison term or a fine of less than two million won.

Those who cause an injury while drunk or injure a child within a school zone will face a harsher punishment.

Under the revised Road Traffic Act, e-scooters will be classified as a type of bicycle, allowing people 13 or older to ride them on cycling paths without a driver's license.
