Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has appointed a new director-general of the Foreign Ministry’s Asian and Oceanian Affairs Bureau.According to Kyodo News on Tuesday, Takehiro Funakoshi, the deputy director-general of the ministry’s Foreign Policy Bureau will be appointed to the director-general post.This comes after the Cabinet named earlier in the day the current director-general, Shigeki Takizaki, the assistant chief Cabinet secretary in charge of foreign affairs.Funakoshi, who had worked at Japan’s Embassy in South Korea, visited South Korea twice in 2014 to explain his government's stance amid controversy over Tokyo's decision to allow itself to exercise the right of collective self-defense.The latest appointments will take effect next Wednesday.