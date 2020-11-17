Menu Content

'Minari' Wins Two Honors at Denver Film Festival

Write: 2020-11-24 15:06:30Update: 2020-11-24 15:21:12

Photo : YONHAP News

The film “Minari" by director Lee Isaac Chung won two awards at the Denver Film Festival, taking home the Audience Award and Best Actor for Korean American Stephen Yeun, according to the film’s distributor Pancinema on Tuesday.

"Minari," is based on Chung’s own life and tells the story of a Korean family who moves to rural Arkansas in the 1980s. 

The film has been garnering Oscar buzz after a series of accolades. It won the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize and U.S. Dramatic Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival in January. 

Then in October, it won the Audience Award and Actor’s Union Award at the Middleburg Film Festival, and the Heartland International Film Festival’s Overall Audience Choice Award and the Jimmy Stewart Legacy Award. 

The film is scheduled to premiere in South Korea next year.
