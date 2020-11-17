Biden Nominates Antony Blinken as Secretary of State

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden nominated former Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken as his first secretary of state. Jake Sullivan, a senior policy adviser to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was named the new national security adviser. The two reportedly share Biden's approach to nuclear talks with North Korea, which includes a phased approach and sanctions to bring the North back to the dialogue table.Kim Bum-soo has more.Report:[Sound bite: US President-elect Joe Biden](Reporter: Sir, do you expect Republicans to put up any significant roadblocks to your nominations?)"Are you kidding me?"(Reporter: Why’d you go with national security first?)"Because it’s national security. Thanks!"U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's transition team announced his national security lineup, packed with veteran officials from the Barack Obama administration, including Secretary of State-nominee Antony Blinken.During Biden's campaign, the former deputy secretary of state expressed his opposition to President Donald Trump's bromance with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which he says has only legitimized a tyrant.[Sound bite: Tony Blinken - US Secretary of State nominee (Sep. 25 CBS News Radio)]"We've had three empty summits with no preparation with Kim Jong-un. ‘The Art of the Deal’ really turned into the 'Art of the Steal' in Kim's favor."Instead of Trump's all-or-nothing, top-down approach, Blinken has been calling for reaching smaller deals with North Korea in phases.[Sound bite: Tony Blinken - US Secretary of State nominee (Sep. 25 CBS News Radio)]"But we managed to get success with Iran – different details that matter, but a hard problem, too. I still think we have opportunities to move in the same direction with North Korea.""We have to work closely with allies like South Korea and Japan and press China to build genuine economic pressure to squeeze North Korea to get it to the negotiating table."South Korean Foreign Ministry spokesperson Choi Young-sam during Tuesday’s briefing noted Blinken’s expertise on Korean Peninsula issues.[Sound bite: S. Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman Choi Young-sam (Korean-English translation)]“In the case of Secretary of State-nominee Blinken, he has ample experience and expertise in the field of diplomacy with deep understanding of South Korea-U.S. relations and Korean Peninsula issues. We expect the South Korea-U.S. alliance will continue to move forward under the incoming U.S. administration.”Along with Blinken, Jake Sullivan, a senior policy adviser to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, was named the new national security adviser.Former Secretary of State John Kerry will serve as climate envoy.The incoming U.S. president nominated lawyer Alejandro Mayorkas as the head of homeland security and Avril Haines, former CIA Number Two, as Director of National Intelligence, the first female spy chief in U.S. history.The announcement came as the U.S. General Services Administration officially recognized President-elect Biden on Monday, 16 days after he declared victory.Kim Bum-soo, KBS World Radio News.