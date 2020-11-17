Opposition Chief Says Seoul Should Consider Nukes If Pyongyang Doesn't Give Up Own

Photo : YONHAP News

The interim chief of South Korea’s main opposition People Power Party(PPP) says his country needs to consider arming itself with nuclear weapons should North Korea continue its nuclear program.Kim Chong-in made the remark in a meeting with foreign correspondents in Seoul on Tuesday, where he said given Pyongyang’s attitude there is little chance there will be a breakthrough in denuclearization negotiations between the North and the incoming U.S. administration led by President-elect Joe Biden.He said it will also be difficult for the Moon Jae-in administration to conduct its North Korea policies in the manner that it has done after Biden takes office.Kim, however, said that nuclear armament would be an option only if the U.S. cannot provide South Korea with a nuclear umbrella or for U.S. forces to reintroduce nuclear weapons to South Korea.Regarding Seoul’s longstanding dispute with Tokyo over Japan’s wartime forced labor issue, the conservative party head said the issue will be solved only via talks between the top leaders of the two countries.Kim also addressed a question on Seoul’s stance regarding growing tensions between Washington and Beijing, arguing that it is best for Seoul to maintain separate relations with China based on a firm South Korea-U.S. alliance.