KDCA Chief Selected to BBC's 100 Women of the Year

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong has been chosen by BBC as one of the 100 most influential and inspirational women this year.BBC on Monday announced the list of the women from around the world who are leading change and making a difference “during these turbulent times.”Describing the South Korea’s top epidemic expert as a “virus hunter,” the British national broadcaster also noted the “transparency and the calm” Jeong has brought to her daily briefings.In a letter of appreciation for the recognition, Jeong gave credit to fellow South Korean healthcare workers, whom she said “have devoted themselves to responding to the pandemic.” She also vowed to "try helping the world become safer by strengthening capabilities against disease.”Sarah Gilbert, who heads Oxford University's research into a COVID-19 vaccine, also made the list, along with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin and Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Agnes Chow.Last year, South Korea’s forensic psychologist Lee Soo-jung was included on the BBC list.