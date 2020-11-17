BTS Becomes First S. Korean Pop Group/Artist to Win Grammy Nomination

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop band BTS was nominated for a Grammy Award, becoming the first South Korean pop artist to be nominated for the U.S.’ most prestigious music award.The Recording Academy on Tuesday unveiled the 2021 nominees ahead of the 63rd Grammy Awards ceremony on January 31.BTS was nominated for its latest hit single "Dynamite" in the category of best pop duo/group performance.The South Korean group will be competing with four other contenders, including Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande.After the announcement of the nomination, BTS members immediately expressed their excitement and gratitude on social media for people who listened to their music.The group said in a tweet that it is ARMY that made the miracle of BTS becoming a Grammy-nominated band.Tuesday's nomination also makes BTS the first South Korean artist or group to be nominated for all three major U.S. music awards that include the Billboard Music Awards and American Music Awards.