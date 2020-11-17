Chinese Foreign Minister to Visit S. Korea Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to arrive in South Korea on Wednesday for a three-day trip, nearly a year after his last in December 2019.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said that Beijing's top diplomat will make an official visit at the invitation of Minister Kang Kyung-wha and hold the first face-to-face foreign ministerial talks between the two countries since the outbreak of COVID-19.Wang is set to arrive in South Korea from Japan on Wednesday night and hold talks with Kang on Thursday morning at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul.The Chinese diplomat will reportedly meet with presidential officials on Thursday afternoon and National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on Friday.They are expected to discuss cooperation in COVID-19 response and Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Seoul, which could take place within this year. The talks could also include U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and North Korea's ruling party congress scheduled for January.