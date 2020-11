Photo : YONHAP News

The NC Dinos captured their first Korean Series professional baseball title.With four wins and two losses in the best-of-seven series, the Dinos took the title for the first time just nine years after the team’s foundation.The team, which finished first in the Korea Baseball Organization regular season, defeated the Doosan Bears 4-2 in Game Six at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul on Tuesday.The Dinos got ahead in the fifth with a single by Lee Myung-ki, and put up three more runs in the sixth.NC Captain Yang Eui-ji was voted the Korean Series MVP.