Two Meetings Scheduled for Wed. on New Anticorruption Agency

Photo : YONHAP News

A committee tasked with recommending candidates to head the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) and a subcommittee of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee will hold meetings on Wednesday.During its fourth meeting, the recommendation committee will seek to select two candidates to head the new anti-corruption agency.The committee is required to recommend that amount, but no candidate has so far secured the required endorsements from six of the seven members, which includes two representing the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).If the committee fails to make final selections on Wednesday, the ruling Democratic Party plans to push for revisions to a related law to incapacitate the PPP's veto power during the subcommittee meeting of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee, which will be held through Thursday.The PPP has blasted the DP, saying the ruling camp unilaterally notified the party of its schedule and agenda for the subcommittee meeting.It’s uncertain whether the meetings will take place as scheduled as they come a day after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae suspended Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from his duties. Choo is set to attend the meeting of the recommendation committee as she’s one of the seven members.