Politics

Write: 2020-11-25 11:22:42Update: 2020-11-25 11:31:17

Ruling Camp Mulls Reflecting Customized Support Funds in Next Year's Budget

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) is considering reflecting in next year’s budget plan funds to help the socially vulnerable amid the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. 

DP Chair Lee Nak-yon said during a meeting of the party’s Supreme Council on Wednesday that there is a need to provide special support to those hit hard by heightened social distancing, including the self-employed, small business owners and laborers. 

DP Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon said the party will consider devising emergency support for businesses devastated by the upsurge of COVID-19 infections and customized support for households facing major hardships. He said the party will mull over including such customized support funds in next year’s budget plan. 

He then reiterated that the DP cannot accept the opposition’s calls to finance another round of COVID-19 relief payouts by slashing the government's budget set aside for the Korean New Deal initiative. 

The DP leaders' remarks indicate a change from a previous position in which the party dismissed calls from the opposition to include a third round of COVID-19 relief payments in next year's budget, citing the approaching deadline to approve the budget plan.
