Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Disciplinary Panel to Convene Next Week to Deliberate Top Prosecutor

Write: 2020-11-25 12:01:29Update: 2020-11-25 14:41:00

Disciplinary Panel to Convene Next Week to Deliberate Top Prosecutor

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution's disciplinary committee will convene as early as next week to decide whether to take disciplinary action against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl and if so on the severity of the punishment.

This comes after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae unprecedentedly suspended the top prosecutor from duty, claiming her ministry found "serious misconduct" after investigating various allegations against him.

According to sources within the judiciary on Wednesday, the seven-member panel will consist of the minister herself, the vice justice minister, two prosecutors named by the minister, as well as a lawyer, a law professor and an academic appointed by the minister.

The committee will finalize its decision with support from the majority and if it decides on discipline harsher than a salary reduction, Choo is legally obliged to make a related request to President Moon Jae-in.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >