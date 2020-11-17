Disciplinary Panel to Convene Next Week to Deliberate Top Prosecutor

Photo : KBS News

The prosecution's disciplinary committee will convene as early as next week to decide whether to take disciplinary action against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl and if so on the severity of the punishment.This comes after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae unprecedentedly suspended the top prosecutor from duty, claiming her ministry found "serious misconduct" after investigating various allegations against him.According to sources within the judiciary on Wednesday, the seven-member panel will consist of the minister herself, the vice justice minister, two prosecutors named by the minister, as well as a lawyer, a law professor and an academic appointed by the minister.The committee will finalize its decision with support from the majority and if it decides on discipline harsher than a salary reduction, Choo is legally obliged to make a related request to President Moon Jae-in.