DP Ramps Up Pressure on Top Prosecutor to Step Down

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) ramped up pressure on Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to step down, a day after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae suspended him from duty, citing "serious misconduct."At a supreme council meeting on Wednesday, DP leader Lee Nak-yon expressed shock over the Justice Ministry's findings, then called for a parliamentary investigation to get to the bottom of the allegations.Lee also urged the top prosecutor to decide his position considering the future of the prosecution.DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon focused on Yoon's alleged surveillance of the court, saying illegal surveillance of the judiciary by the administrative branch can not be tolerated.DP Rep. Cho Eung-cheon, meanwhile, questioned whether the allegations are enough of a reason to suspend Yoon from duty and seek disciplinary action, adding Choo has "crossed the Rubicon."