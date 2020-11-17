DP Ramps Up Pressure on Top Prosecutor to Step Down

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) ramped up pressure on Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl to step down, a day after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae suspended him from duty, citing "serious misconduct."
At a supreme council meeting on Wednesday, DP leader Lee Nak-yon expressed shock over the Justice Ministry's findings, then called for a parliamentary investigation to get to the bottom of the allegations.
Lee also urged the top prosecutor to decide his position considering the future of the prosecution.
DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon focused on Yoon's alleged surveillance of the court, saying illegal surveillance of the judiciary by the administrative branch can not be tolerated.
DP Rep. Cho Eung-cheon, meanwhile, questioned whether the allegations are enough of a reason to suspend Yoon from duty and seek disciplinary action, adding Choo has "crossed the Rubicon."