PPP Blames Moon for Sitting Idly as Justice Minister Suspends Top Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) blamed President Moon Jae-in for sitting idly by as Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae suspended Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from duty the day before.PPP floor leader Joo Ho-young said on Wednesday that the president condoning what he called Choo's "reckless act," or even enjoying it, is the bigger problem.This comes as the presidential office earlier said that Moon didn't say anything specific after being briefed on the minister's plan for the top prosecutor.Joo then called on the president to take political responsibility and fire Yoon if he does not like him.Former conservative lawmaker Yoo Seong-min, a likely contender for the 2022 presidential race, wrote on his social media account that the fact that the president didn't say anything implies that he permitted the suspension.Yoo also accused Moon of being cowardly for keeping mum behind the minister's back to avoid responsibility.