Single-Person Households Rising in Seoul, Satisfaction Drops from 40s

Photo : YONHAP News

Single-person households in Seoul are on the rise, despite the city's population decline, and a study has found that satisfaction in life for single-person households begins to drop as people enter their 40s.According to the latest data from the Seoul Metropolitan Government and Statistics Korea on Wednesday, the population of Seoul dropped from nine-point-67 million in 2018 to nine-point-64 million in 2019.Single-person households, on the other hand, rose from one-point-23 million to nearly one-point-three million, making up 33-point-nine percent of all households in 2019.Satisfaction over financial ability, social life and health among single-person households, however, was lower compared to multiple-person households starting in their 40s.The difference in the percentage of the heads of single-person and multiple-person households holding regular jobs was under one percentage point for those aged up to in their 30s, but the gap widened to over ten percentage points in the 40 to 44 age group.The difference remained at a minimum five percentage points up to the age of 65.Forty-point-nine percent of single-person households, meanwhile, said Seoul was an adequate place for people living alone, while 62-point-eight percent said they wanted to continue living by themselves.