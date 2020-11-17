S. Korea Ranks 4th Best Place to be in COVID-19 Era

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea ranked as the fourth best place to be in the coronavirus era, where the virus has been handled effectively, according to a Bloomberg survey.Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking measured 53 economies of more than 200 billion dollars on ten key metrics including growth in virus cases, overall mortality rate, testing capabilities and vaccine supply agreements.Capacity of the local health care system, impact of virus-related restrictions such as lockdowns on the economy and citizens’ freedom of movement are also taken into account.South Korea scored 82-point-three points, the fourth-highest among the surveyed countries. It is positively assessed for effective testing and epidemiological surveys especially in the use of self-developed test kits within weeks of the outbreak and also drive-thru test centers.New Zealand topped the list with a resilience score of 85-point-four for its swift lockdown and border closure despite its high dependence on tourism.Japan comes in second at 85 points as Bloomberg pointed to the Japanese people's acceptance of policy measures in wearing masks and avoiding crowded places. Taiwan ranks third at 82-point-nine.Meanwhile Mexico ranked bottom with 37-point-six points as the worst place to ride out COVID-19. Argentina, Peru and major European nations also scored low.