Inspection HQ Obtains Computers for Analysis after Top Prosecutor Suspension

Photo : YONHAP News

The inspection headquarters of the Supreme Prosecutors' Office(SPO) has obtained computers from the SPO's investigative intelligence office for forensic analysis.This comes after Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae suspended Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl from duty on Tuesday, citing "serious misconduct," including an allegation that Yoon ordered illegal surveillance against judges.Choo claimed that Yoon was briefed on the personal information of judges presiding over cases involving alleged corruption by ruling camp figures, including former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.Yoon is alleged to have ordered the information to be sent to the prosecution's anti-corruption department.The investigator who prepared the report submitted to Yoon refuted the allegations, saying the collection of information on the judges' education, legal training and past rulings was nothing out of the ordinary.The investigator added that no one from the Justice Ministry questioned him about the report.